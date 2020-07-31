Wilmington police looking for suspect in hit and run on Market St.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says was involved in a hit and run earlier this month.
According to a WPD Facebook post, the driver struck two vehicles at 1700 Market St. on July 9. The wreck resulted in injuries and an estimated $3,500 in damages.
Police released a picture of the vehicle and a description of the suspect Thursday. They believe the vehicle will have damage to its front end.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.