Wilmington police looking for suspect in hit and run on Market St.
By WECT Staff | July 31, 2020 at 8:40 AM EDT - Updated July 31 at 8:40 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says was involved in a hit and run earlier this month.

According to a WPD Facebook post, the driver struck two vehicles at 1700 Market St. on July 9. The wreck resulted in injuries and an estimated $3,500 in damages.

Police released a picture of the vehicle and a description of the suspect Thursday. They believe the vehicle will have damage to its front end.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Thursday, July 30, 2020

