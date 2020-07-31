Tony McGhee selected to fill open spot on ballot for New Hanover County Board of Education

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Executive Committee of the New Hanover County Republican Party has unanimously voted to submit Tony McGhee’s name as the party’s third candidate for Board of Education in the November 2020 General Election.
The opening was created when Janice Cavenaugh announced she planned to withdraw her name from the ballot to help her two grandchildren.
McGhee is Pastor at Liberty Bible Church, is a Director at Legal Shield, Inc. in Wilmington, and hosts a daily show on internet radio. Party Chairman Will Knecht says he has forwarded McGhee’s name to the county Board of Elections to be placed on the ballot.
“Needless to say, we are thrilled to have a man of Tony’s stature, wide ranging community involvement, and passion for a kids and family first approach to education joining Stephanie Kraybill and Pete Wildeboer on the ballot this fall,” Knecht said when announcing McGhee’s selection.
