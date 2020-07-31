Stores make sure shelves are stocked as Isaias tracks towards North Carolina coast

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) -It was business as usual at the Piggly Wiggly in Leland on Friday.
Store manager Ryan Saunders says that they are stocked and ready for the potential of a storm to hit southeastern North Carolina.
Still, they are having some trouble getting certain items that became more difficult to get since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic like cleaning supplies.
“There are still a ton of manufacturers that aren’t open and able to produce all of their products,” said Saunders. “Especially in your household cleaning; Lysol is still an issue. Dish detergent and stuff like that. They may sell 57 products but they’re only making eight right now.”
Because of the volume of customers coming into the store, Saunders believes people are taking the warnings seriously and getting prepared ahead of the storm.
“Business has picked up,” said Saunders. “We don’t know what to expect with the storm still. Hopefully, it goes back out into the ocean and stays away from us. But it’s definitely been busy.”
The past few days have been very busy, making sure they don’t run out of essential items.
“The storm snuck up on us; we actually started preparing yesterday. We’ve been making phone calls and getting trucks lined up with your basic water, bread and milk...all your essential items.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.