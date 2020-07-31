State of Emergency not likely for Wilmington until Sunday at the earliest, mayor says

“They’ve been talking about this since the pandemic began back in March and how we’re going to do the social distancing to protect those folks who are in vulnerable areas that are in harm’s way,” he says. “Obviously, we’re going to be asking a lot of our citizens to shelter in place. That is probably the safest thing for them and their families. But those that are in low lying areas or in mobile homes or in areas that flood a lot, we’re going to have preparations and we’ll have shelters ready for them if need be.”