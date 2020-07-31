300-pound cast iron church bell stolen out of Columbus County yard

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are hoping the public can help track down a massive antique church bell that was stolen right out of the owner’s yard earlier this year.
According to officials, the 300-pound bell was dislodged from a wooden post at a home in the 2000 block of Swamp Fox Highway East near Tabor City sometime between March 3-5.
Investigators said a green Ford Ranger was spotted near the home during the timeframe the bell was stolen. All other leads have come up empty.
“This bell has sentimental value to the owners. We would like to locate it and return it to the rightful owners,” the sheriff’s office stated.
Please contact Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 642-6551 if you have information concerning the theft.
