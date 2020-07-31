New trial granted for man sentenced to death for murder in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man sentenced to death in a New Hanover County courtroom more than 20 years ago has been granted a new trial.
In May 1999, Keith Wiley was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Ritchie Futrelle. Wiley, who also was found guilty on kidnapping and armed robbery charges, was sentenced to death.
On Friday, the District Attorney’s Office announced that it has been notified that Judge Kent Harrell has granted a motion of appropriate relief filed on behalf of Wiley.
“Judge Harrell’s order vacates the jury’s conviction and sentence, granting Wiley a new trial,” the DA’s Office said in a news release. “He will be returned from Central Prison to the New Hanover County Jail as he awaits this new trial. This converts the case to pending status, limiting the comments that my office can make about this case. We are actively reviewing the file and will determine how to proceed with the prosecution in the coming months.”
Wiley is scheduled to appear in New Hanover County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
