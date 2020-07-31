New Hanover County Schools names new superintendent

“Thank you to the New Hanover County Board of Education in this new partnership,” said Dr. Foust. “What an honor to be entrusted as the next district leader of New Hanover County Schools. I sincerely believe all students have the ability to learn; our job is to create and offer a first-class education in a safe and inviting setting. My charge is to assist all employees in the development of our school district so that we move from a good district to a world-class educational facility. I’m thrilled to be at the helm at this critical moment for our school district, which I believe has the potential to be an exemplar of educational excellence and social impact.”