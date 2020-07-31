John Gizdic & Carl Armato: The CEOs behind the multi-billion dollar sale of NHRMC to Novant Health (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“When I think about all the Novant Health markets, whether it’s Charlotte or Winston (-Salem) or Virginia, those decisions are made locally,” Armato said. “We’re going to provide data and information and insights on what we see and opportunities. But, John and the local board and local physicians are going to decide what happens in the local market. For me, how I define that, that’s how we’re going to spend capital, it’s how we’re going to deploy the resources that we’re bringing in this relationship and in this partnership. All of that will be decided locally. Where should we build and open up access to healthcare? What should we do to expand the clinical quality and capability? Our relationship with UNC, how does that grow and expand so we can do more locally right there in Wilmington? My goal is to make sure people can stay home for care, so I’m going to leave it totally, those capital decisions, those investment decisions, in the hands of the local management team, the local physicians and the local board.”