Courteney Cox to reprise role in latest ‘Scream’ flick

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Courteney Cox will reprise her role as Gale Weathers in the latest installment in the Scream slasher film franchise, according to industry reports. The movie is expected to be filmed in Wilmington this fall.
The news was confirmed by Scream creator Kevin Williamson on Twitter Friday.
Cox also posted an image of the ghostface mask on Instagram with the words, “I can’t wait to see this face again.”
Bill Vassar, Executive Vice President at EUE/Screen Gems Wilmington, has said he expect cameras to start rolling on the fifth installment of Scream in the fall.
The film industry is adjusting in the age of COVID-19 and will work under new safety protocols once cameras start rolling again in North Carolina.
Not much is known about the plot of the new movie but Deadline reports that it will be an original story with David Arquette, who has appeared in all four previous films, set to reprise his role as Dewey Riley.
The first Scream film was released in 1996. The horror classic grossed approximately $600 million worldwide.
