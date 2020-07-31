Counties issue guidance in preparation for Hurricane Isaias

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. (WECT) - As Hurricane Isaias is currently on track to impact southeastern North Carolina with significant rain, high winds, storm surge and flooding, officials are issuing important information for residents to be prepared.
Updates will be added as they become available.
The city is working with New Hanover County Office of Emergency Management to implement coordinated response efforts. Stormwater drains are being cleared and the levels of Randall Pond and Greenfield Lake are being lowered.
If winds are in excess of 40 mph, trash collection vehicles will not operate regular trash and recycling collection; services will resume Wednesday, August 5th.
The City of Wilmington recommends residents avoid placing trash cans and yard waste at the curb ahead of the storm; instead, store or secure any roll-away trash carts.
Further to an emergency meeting, the Town of Kure Beach declared a State of Emergency and Threatened Disaster.
Town offices serving the public will close at 5:00 p.m. Friday, July 31 until the State of Emergency is lifted, although emergency personnel will remain on duty and available. Curfew will be enacted as required and evacuation orders may be declared later.
