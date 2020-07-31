Coach at Hoggard High School tests positive for COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An athletic coach at Hoggard High School in Wilmington has tested positive for COVID-19, according to New Hanover County Schools.
The coach notified the school system of a positive test. According to a news release sent out by a spokesperson, the last day the coach attended practice was Thursday, July 23. According to the release, the coach had followed all health and safety guidelines required by North Carolina High School Athletic Association and New Hanover County Schools.
Any close contacts are being identified by the New Hanover County Public Health Department.
The family of a student-athlete at Hoggard HS notified the school system on Wednesday the student had tested positive for COVID-19. New Hanover County Schools has not said whether the student-athlete participates in the same sport as the coach who contracted the virus.
The school system resumed limited athletic activity for high school student-athletes on July 6.
