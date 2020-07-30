UNCW creates committee to address campus diversity and inclusion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW has created a task force to enhance diversity on campus.
The Chancellor’s Renewal and Change Accountability Committee will work with the university’s administration to develop strategies to address issues of diversity, equity, equality and inclusion.
The committee is comprised of both students and board members with direct ties to the university.
The university’s current Interim Chief of Diversity Donyell Roseboro will serve on the committee as well.
“This is an opportunity to reaffirm the university’s commitment to an inclusive campus, where diverse voices are valued and respected,” said Chancellor Jose Sartarelli in a press release.
The university has recently found itself in the center of controversy, including comments made by Sartarelli regarding “black lives matter” and the renewed push to remove the late professor Mike Adams from his position.
Earlier in June, campus leaders of Black student organizations presented the university with a list of diversity related needs.
These needs included:
- Implementing stronger diversity/inclusion education for all professional staff with anti-racism content and a robust explicit bias training for all search committees, hiring authorities and administration;
- Hiring of Black faculty and staff;
- Increasing access for historically disadvantaged and low-income students;
- Supporting staffing in the three cultural centers appropriate to accommodate advances in programming; and
- Expanding curricula to include more classes related to Black history and elevating the Africana Studies minor to a major.
In addition to the committee, an initiative to raise $1 million for additional diversity scholarships was also announced by the university.
