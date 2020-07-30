Two arrested in connection to 2019 robbery at Piggly Wiggly

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery at a Brunswick County grocery store last year.
According to Leland police, Javonte Keshaun Nixon and Gabriel Perez both have been charged with common law robbery and felony conspiracy.
The Leland Police Department says the charges stem from an incident that took place at Piggly Wiggly on May 23, 2019.
Police say the case is still under investigation and ask anyone with information to call 910-371-1100.
Last week, Perez was among six individuals charged in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins in Leland earlier this summer.
