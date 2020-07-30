Sheriff John Ingram ends term as Sheriff’s Association President

Brunswick County Sheriff John W. Ingram ended his term as the President of the North Carolina Sheriff's Association (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By Bob Bonner | July 30, 2020 at 6:25 AM EDT - Updated July 30 at 6:25 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff John Ingram has wrapped up his service as President of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association.

Sheriff Ingram served as the President for the past year facing unprecedented times because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many of the Sheriff’s from across the state met in Raleigh Wednesday for their annual conference, that’s where Sheriff David Mahoney of Transylvania County took over as President.

Sheriff Ingram will now take over as the Chairman of the North Carolina Sheriff’s Association Executive Committee.

