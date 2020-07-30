Q&A with NHC schools on virtual learning

“A family can choose to go ahead and complete that application at this time or they can press pause and wait and make that decision at a later date. Those families who complete the application now will go ahead and begin with the remote instruction in the virtual academy when the school year starts, and what I’m primarily talking about right now are our traditional schools, but then at the end of the nine weeks, if they decide that this is not our best fit, we really would like to when the district transitions to plan C to plan B to receive in person instruction along with remote instruction, then they can do that at that time as well,” Smith said.