Motorcyclist in serious condition following Eastwood Road crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured following a collision with a car on Eastwood Road Thursday morning.
According to the Wilmington Police Department, the motorcyclist was traveling down Eastwood Road at a high rate of speed when a car turned in front of him at the intersection with Tanbridge Road around 10 a.m.
The male rider was ejected off the motorcycle during the crash.
He was rushed to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and is in serious condition, police say.
No other details have been released.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.