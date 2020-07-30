Missing woman in Brunswick County could be in Myrtle Beach, deputies say

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Starr Clarke Smith, 38, was last seen leaving the Brunswick County Detention Center in Bolivia on foot on July 17, heading to a nearby gas station.
Smith may be in the Myrtle Beach, SC area, deputies say.
She’s five-foot-four and weighs around 150 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Parkins at (910) 616-0499.
