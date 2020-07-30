‘Its a pain that doesn’t go away:’ Family, advocates keep memory of Allison Foy alive as double homicide case remains unsolved

“Justice never sleeps. There is no statute of limitation on any felony particularly first degree murder. We are still committed to getting justice for Allison Jackson Foy and Angela Rothem” said Ben David. “We are anxious to get this case in a courtroom and see justice but we need witnesses we need evidence to do that and if people think they know either of those. Anything we can investigate or a person we can talk to that we urge them to call.”