FREE dog grooming tour in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dog owners in the area can get their pups groomed free-of-charge.
The 2020 Pandemic Pup Relief Tour is in Wilmington Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31 at Show Quality Grooming at 5202 Carolina Beach Rd. from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
The two-day event is part of a national tour. Groomers from across the country are traveling to different cities offering the free services to pet owners, especially those impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We were just in Washington, D.C.," says Brian Taylor who is heading up the Pup Relief Tour. "We'll be in Wilmington for two days, then will be going to Atlanta, Ga. next."
The free grooming is operating on a first come, first serve basis.
For more information on the Pup Relief organization, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.