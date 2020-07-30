First Alert Forecast: Tropical Storm Isaias: key messages for Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday afternoon to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a seasonably hot and stormy end of July and beginning of August across the Cape Fear Region. Catch those details in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, you can scoot ahead a full ten days - for whatever location you choose - with your WECT Weather App. A sneak preview shows a hotter Friday with lower thunderstorms chances.
All the while, your First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Isaias. On this Thursday, Isaias is likely to remain a fragile, loosely-organized storm as it tracks over the rugged Caribbean island of Hispaniola. As the Carolinas are in Isaias’ official five-day forecast track cone, here are some key points...
- In the next few days, high ocean heat content will give Isaias a boost, but atmospheric wind shear and interaction with land - not just Hispaniola but possibly Cuba, the Bahamas, and Florida - will likely prevent it from exploding in strength.
- The most probable weather outcome for the Cape Fear Region is a quick spell of gusty showers and storms, heavy surf, and rip currents early next week. But as usual, impacts cannot be honed until the system departs the Caribbean islands.
- Storm anxiety is understandable but not helpful. Your energy is better served revisiting the comprehensive tools and storm preparedness information at wect.com/hurricane - if not for Isaias, for the peak of Hurricane Season that is to come.
- Your First Alert Weather Team will continue to update you on Isaias with official National Hurricane Center products and tailoring the message to the Cape Fear Region. Thank you for your trust and for staying away from social media hype.
