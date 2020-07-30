Devontae Cacok making the most of NBA bubble life

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former UNCW basketball standout Devontae Cacok is calling a hotel room in Orlando, Florida home.
Cacok and the rest of the NBA players are at Disney’s Wild World of Sports and limited to where they can go to avoid any contact with anyone who might have COVID-19
“The whole way of life is completely different,” said Cacok. “But bubble life isn’t too bad. They have a lot of activities here for us. They have a pool they have golfing, fishing, bowling all these different activities to help the time go by a little bit faster.”
Once in Orlando, Cacok said that the Lakers didn’t have a team meeting. The players have followed the example set by Lebron James.
“Everybody knows what we’re here for,” said Cacok. “Everyone on this team is locked in. Everyone on this team knows what we want to achieve, and we have that goal to get that championship back to LA.”
Cacok played most of the regular season with the Lakers G-League team the South Bay Lakers on a two-way contract and is looking forward to the chance to showing off his skills with all eyes on the games.
“It’s just great exposure,” said Cacok. “Being with the Lakers everyone’s tuned in everyone’s watching. I know every time I go out, I’m gonna play hard and do my job to help this team win.”
Cacok is also using his time to make more people aware of social injustice.
“Black Lives Matter is a big thing for me I’ve been able to learn from so many different people,” said Cacok. “Gaining more knowledge about what’s going on in this world. There needs to be a lot of different changes. I wear this hoodie I have a shirt and wear it proudly. Because there are things that need to be changed. And we all have aspirations of making changes that need to be done.”
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.