Boil advisory in place for portion of Columbus Co.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A boil water advisory is in place for several Lake Waccamaw Water System customers due to a leaking water main on Canal Cove Road.
According to Town of Lake Waccamaw officials, the advisory is for customers from 2600 Canal Cove Road and continues to the end of Waccamaw Shores. It does not include the Wooded Acres subdivision.
During the boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil water for one minute prior to consumption. This includes water used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption and preparing baby formula.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.