Bladen County Commissioner Russell Priest passes away

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Board of Commissioners on Thursday announced that Commissioner Russell Priest has died.
“We are saddened to learn this morning of the sudden death of [Russel Priest]. [He] tirelessly served this community by devoting his life to public service, having taught and coached at East Bladen High School for approximately four decades,” stated Ray Britt, chairman of the county board.
Priest served on the Bladen County Board of Commissioners for the past ten years and previously served 11 years as a councilman in Elizabethtown.
“Having worked with Russell for several years on the Board of County Commissioners, I admired his strong support for education, public safety, and county employees,” Britt stated. “On behalf of [the board] and citizens of Bladen County, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to his wife, Doll, and their family. He will be truly missed.”
Last year, Priest won the District 3 commission seat by four votes after the state board of elections ordered a re-do of the contest.
