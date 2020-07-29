Proposed amendment would require more commercial, less residential for some mixed-use developments in Wilmington

“The objective was to allow for the creation of balanced, mixed-use developments by placing office, commercial, and residential uses within a single development, thereby increasing convenience to residents and reducing the number of shopping and commuting trips needed. The CDMU provision has not achieved that objective due, in part, to the lack of minimum required commercial use(s) in these commercial districts,” according to a proposed Land Development Code amendment that will go before the city’s Planning Commission on Aug. 5.