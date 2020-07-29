‘Poverty shouldn’t be criminalized:’ Task force issues recommendation for levying court fines and fees

“Sometimes I look at the fines and I don’t know if some of the staff in my office could pay those costs and we have jobs. For indigent clients, it sets in motion a snowball reaction where they never get out of the criminal justice system,” said Chief Public Defender Jennifer Harjo. “When you create all these laws and infractions and make everything in the world illegal and impose a hefty fine to it there are ramifications that aren’t always best for society.”