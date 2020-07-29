Parents express frustration over NHCS move to ‘Plan C’

“I say this to myself as well, that’s trust the teachers...trusting in that they are going to do their best to make it as normal as possible,” she said. “Trusting in your student, trusting in what they already know, and when I say that I don’t just mean academically, you know, our kids...technology-wise are so far [beyond] what we were at that age, so trusting that they are going to get it. They’re going to grasp, and they’re going to learn and we’re going to learn together and there’s nothing wrong with that.”