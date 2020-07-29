New Hanover County Schools set to approve contract for new superintendent Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A special meeting will be held Friday by the New Hanover County Board of Education to approve the contract for a new superintendent. Former Superintendent Dr. Tim Markely resigned from his position in February, and Dr. Del Burns has been serving as the interim superintendent until the school system found a permanent replacement.
“The New Hanover County Board of Education will hold a Special Meeting on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Board of Education Center located at 1805 S. 13th Street for the purpose of approving the contract for the new Superintendent,” according to an announcement by the school system.
The meeting will be limited to no more than 10 people due to COVID-19, but those interested can view the meeting online or on Spectrum Cable Channel 5. There will be no opportunity for public input during the meeting.
The school board has not announced any of the candidates they have considered for the position.
