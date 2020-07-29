New Hanover County Schools releases open house and orientation plans for year-round and non-traditional schools

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Five of the non-traditional and year-round schools begin the new school year August 4; the other two start August 6. Each school has an individual plan for open house and orientation.
Codington, Eaton, Rachel Freeman, Snipes Elementary and Isaac Bear are the first to start the 2020-2021 school year on August 4.
Codington Elementary kindergarten team will hold a drive-up meet and greet on Friday, July 31, from 12:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. During this event, the kindergarten team will meet their students and distribute devices and essential paperwork. A virtual open house link will be available on Codington’s website on August 3, 2020. Individual grade level teachers will communicate with parents regarding grade-level specific virtual events.
Eaton Elementary will host a two-hour floating meet and greet for families on August 3. Parents can pick up devices, paperwork and drop off medications. The schedule for grades is as follows:
8:00-10:00: Kindergarten - front parking lot, 3rd Grade - side parking lot
10:00-12:00: 1st Grade - front parking lot, 4th Grade - side parking lot
12:00-2:00: 2nd Grade - front parking lot, 5th Grade - side parking lot
Snipes Academy teachers from kindergarten through 5th-grade will be calling each of their families beginning this week. Additionally, teachers will be scheduling an individual virtual meeting with their students and their families beginning the week of August 3, 2020, to have a one-on-one orientation and Q & A. The school will deploy devices on August 3 and 4 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Rachel Freeman will host a virtual open house on July 30. Teachers will be able to establish connections with families and share information about themselves. The school will host a drive-up Meet & Greet and deploy devices from August 3-5.
Isaac Bear freshman and sophomore orientations will be held July 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. for freshman and 2:30 p.m. for sophomores; both orientations will be virtual Zoom meetings. Orientations for juniors and seniors will occur at the UNCW campus in King Hall. Junior orientation will be on August 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and senior orientation will be on August 13, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Junior and senior orientation could be transitioned to virtual depending on capacity guidelines.
Southeast Area Technical High School (SEA-Tech) and Wilmington Early College High School (WECHS) school year begins August 6.
SEA-Tech will host a drive-thru open house to meet teachers and pick up a laptop. Additional instructions for the drive-thru event can be found at www.seatech.nhcs.net.
WECHS will host an open house on August 4, 2020, for 10th graders from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and for 9th graders from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Students will have the opportunity to pick up devices, meet teachers and gather other pertinent information for virtual instruction.
