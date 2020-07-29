New Hanover County Schools releases open house and orientation plans for year-round and non-traditional schools

Isaac Bear freshman and sophomore orientations will be held July 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. for freshman and 2:30 p.m. for sophomores; both orientations will be virtual Zoom meetings. Orientations for juniors and seniors will occur at the UNCW campus in King Hall. Junior orientation will be on August 11, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and senior orientation will be on August 13, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Junior and senior orientation could be transitioned to virtual depending on capacity guidelines.