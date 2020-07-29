Student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19, NCHS confirms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The family of a NHCS student athlete at Hoggard High School has notified New Hanover County Schools the student has tested positive for COVID-19.
The last date the student attended athletics practice was on Friday, July 24.
The student was following all health and safety guidelines required by NCHSAA and NHCS and did not enter Hoggard High School.
Anyone who had close contact with the individual is being identified by the Public Health Department.
NHCS resumed limited athletic activity for high school student athletes on July 6.
All sessions are optional for student athletes.
