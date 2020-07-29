N.C. governor plans to help residents with rent, utility bills

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said he plans to soon announce an effort to help residents with rent and utility bills during the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor says his administration is putting in place an effort to help people with their rent and utility bills.
Officials are putting together a plan using funding from the CARES Act, and Cooper says they will be announcing this soon.
“As the end of this month approaches, I know many families are concerned about rent and utility payments coming due,” Gov. Cooper said.
The governor says this needs to be done since federal unemployment benefits that were helping with these bills will now be cut.
“This is especially difficult now that federal unemployment benefits that were helping to cover those bills will be cut off abruptly due to inaction in Washington,” Gov. Cooper said.
Gov. Cooper says state lawmakers have turned away legislation to create a statewide fund to help support people who are hurting because of the pandemic.
“I continue urging North Carolina’s congressional delegation and all of Congress to put politics aside and do what is right as this pandemic still rages on. The $200 a week supplement the Senate proposed is not enough and Congress and the President need to do more,” Gov. Cooper said.
