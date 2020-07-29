First Alert Forecast: steamy and stormy at home, a new tropical storm in the Caribbean soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Wednesday afternoon to you! Your Wednesday forecast for the Cape Fear Region features a seasonable brand of heat and humidity with high temperatures likely to be in the lower 90s and maximum heat index values mainly in the lower 100s. An infusion of upper-level moisture will help boost odds for cooling, drenching, and lightning-rich storms to 50 to 60%, especially but perhaps not exclusively in the afternoon.
In the tropics, a broad and disorganized Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine continues to steam toward the rugged northeastern Caribbean islands. Potential long-term impacts, if any, to the United States, are hazy; how the feature interacts with said islands is among the biggest questions. So please stay with us for updates, but check your anxiety. Your time and energy is better-served to casually yet confidently shore-up your storm plan as August nears.
Catch your steamy and stormy seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here, or scoot ahead a full ten days for whatever location you choose with your WECT Weather App!
