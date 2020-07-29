First Alert Forecast: steamy and stormy at home, area of interest in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Wednesday to you! Your Wednesday forecast for the Cape Fear Region features a seasonable brand of heat and humidity with high temperatures likely to be in the lower 90s and maximum heat index values mainly in the lower 100s. An infusion of upper-level moisture will help boost odds for cooling, drenching, and lightning-rich storms to 50 to 60%, especially but perhaps not exclusively in the afternoon.