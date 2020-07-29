Downtown’s Water Street project reaches new milestone

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After years of back-to-back construction and infrastructure projects, the section of Water Street between Walnut and Princess Streets in downtown Wilmington is finally open to vehicular traffic.
The newly-opened section of Water Street is adjacent to the mixed-use development known as River Place.
The streetscape improvement is part of a multi-phased joint project between the City of Wilmington and Cape Fear Public Utility Authority that included new water, sewer, stormwater and streetscaping along Water Street from Market Street north to Red Cross Street.
Most of the work on the southern side of this project is already complete; however, crews are still working in the area between Grace and Red Cross Streets.
In early August, the intersection of Water Street and Walnut Street will close for approximately 30 days for installation of new underground utilities. Hotel Ballast will be accessible from the north; access to River Place and the Water Street Center will be from the south via Princess or Market Streets.
In the next couple of months, the City hopes to reopen the zero blocks of Grace Street and Chestnut Street; these accesses to Water Street have been closed for more than two years for the construction of River Place.
