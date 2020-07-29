Dosher Memorial still seeking cloth mask donations from public

Dosher Memorial still seeking cloth mask donations from public
By WECT Staff | July 29, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 12:48 PM

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with Dosher Memorial Hospital on Wednesday announced that they’re still accepting cloth mask donations from the public.

“Dosher Memorial Hospital is appreciative of the many members of the community who have donated personal protective equipment to us since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. While medical supplies are adequate, Dosher is continuing to accept donations of cloth masks to ensure that everyone who visits our hospitals and clinics has an adequate face covering,” a news release stated.

If you would like to schedule a donation drop off, please call 910-457-3900 or email marketing@dosher.org.

