Questions remain regarding Tidewater Brewing, Wilmington’s first co-op brewery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than two years ago, a new brewery announced it would be opening in Wilmington.
While the region has no shortage of breweries, Tidewater Brewing was going to be different, it was to become the first ‘co-op’ brewery in the region. This meant that everyday people would have the opportunity to be ‘co-owners’ of the brewery.
It was an opportunity for people who had always wanted to be involved in a local craft brewery, but didn’t have the means to make it happen.
For $200 per share, individuals would be given partial ownership in the company and would benefit from the brewery’s successes -- but it also meant that those who invested would also suffer from the brewery’s losses.
And so far, it appears that is all there has been.
Just weeks before Tidewater’s opening, Hurricane Florence hit the region and the building that was to house the new brewery was devastated. The roof was ripped off the main building located at 1002 Princess Street, and water damage was widespread.
Following the storm, the owners of the brewery announced that the repair work would set the opening of the brewery back several months, but it was clear that plans for Tidewater were moving forward.
In October of 2018, owners of the brewery started a GoFundMe account to help offset repair costs, because while the building was insured, it would not cover everything.
The effort raised nearly $10,000.
Other breweries in the area including Iron Clad and Salty Turtle Brewing hosted their own fundraisers to help their fellow brewers rebuild as well, and rebuild they did.
In the months after the storm, repairs on the building began, as documented by the company on social media, however, the last post from the company on Instagram came at the end of January of 2019.
Since then, the brewery’s Facebook page appears to have been deleted, and the website, which previously provided a look at what was to come, is now gone as well. The building, which is located on Princess Street is further along with its repairs now and from the outside things look to be as good as new, but on the inside, it is anyone’s guess.
On Aug. 2, 2019, an update was provided on the GoFundMe page by the organizer, Cassandra Kelley offering a little bit of insight into the status of the brewery.
“We are providing an update on the status of Tidewater Brewing Company. Since Tidewater doesn’t own the 1002 Princess Street building, we are working with the landlord through the rebuilding process. Due to the extensive damage incurred, it has been a lengthy process and we don’t have a definitive timeline to share at this time. Tidewater Brewing Company will share additional updates in the future as they become available,” Kelley wrote. “The Go Fund Me donations raised to date have been put aside and are earmarked to assist with Tidewater’s rebuilding efforts.”
That was nearly one year ago.
The business itself does appear to be active, according to Secretary of State records, however, when WECT reached out to business owners for comment on multiple occasions, none was received. Kelley did acknowledge requests for comment saying she was working on a statement, but at the time of publication, WECT has yet to receive it.
So what about people who bought shares in the brewery? Rob Diseker did just that. He bought a couple of shares in Tidewater when the company was still offering them. After Florence devastated the building, he requested his money be returned, a request that has gone unanswered.
“I have a couple shares but didn’t hear anything when I requested a refund. Things went south with the hurricane, and there has been a lack of transparency since then,” he said.
Questions remain for the owners of the brewery including the issuance of refunds to those who bought shares as well as what was the money raised from the GoFundMe used for? And of course, will Tidewater Brewing ever open in Wilmington?
