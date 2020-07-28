New Hanover County School Board candidate Janice Cavenaugh announces withdraw from race

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Janice Cavenaugh has announced she is withdrawing her name from the ballot for the New Hanover County Board of Education. Cavenaugh previously served on the Board of Education for five terms before losing a reelection bid in 2018.
“I have withdrawn from the race. I did not arrive at this decision lightly. But I must do what is necessary to help my 2 grandchildren,” Cavenaugh said in a statement addressing her decision. “Given the continued uncertainty of when our community’s schools will return to normal, I have withdrawn my candidacy so that I may better support my school aged grandchildren as their parents navigate distance learning while working full time. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the families of New Hanover County. I wish health and success to the educators, administrators, staff, and students as they enter the new school year!”
Cavenaugh was one of three republican candidates running for the Board of Education including Pete Wildeboer and Stephanie Kraybill.
Although Cavenaugh has made her statement announcing her intent to withdraw, as of Tuesday morning, the New Hanover County Board of Elections has not yet received any request for her name to be taken off the ballot.
This is important to note because unless the board is notified officially, in writing, the candidate’s party (in this case the republican party) cannot submit a name for a replacement candidate, Rae Hunter-Havens, elections director for New Hanover county said.
Once that notice is given to the board and it is accepted, then the local officials of the party can submit, in writing, a replacement candidate. This all has to be done before absentee ballots are sent out, Hunter-Havens said, which would be September 4.
