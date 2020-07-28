New Hanover County School Board candidate Janice Cavenaugh announces withdraw from race

“I have withdrawn from the race. I did not arrive at this decision lightly. But I must do what is necessary to help my 2 grandchildren,” Cavenaugh said in a statement addressing her decision. “Given the continued uncertainty of when our community’s schools will return to normal, I have withdrawn my candidacy so that I may better support my school aged grandchildren as their parents navigate distance learning while working full time. It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the families of New Hanover County. I wish health and success to the educators, administrators, staff, and students as they enter the new school year!”