New Hanover County Board of Education approves proposal to change to Plan C

The purpose of the meeting is for the Board to receive an update regarding 2020-2021 school opening plans and to consider recommendations. There will be no Call to the Audience or opportunity for public input. In practice with safe social distancing guidelines recommended by the CDC, attendance at all meetings of the NHCS BOE is currently strictly limited to no more than 10 people. The general public will have the option to view remotely via live streaming on Roku, Apple TV, and online at NHCS-TV.