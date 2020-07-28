Man serving life sentence for 1993 Bladen Co. murder approved for parole

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man who was sentenced to life in prison for a 1993 murder in Bladen County is approved for parole, according to North Carolina’s Post Release Supervision and Parole Commission.
Joey M. Robinson was convicted of second-degree murder in January 1994 for a crime which took place on Jan. 9, 1993.
“The state’s current sentencing law, Structured Sentencing, eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994,” the commission stated in a news release. “However, the Commission has the responsibility of paroling offenders who were sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines.”
During his 26 years in prison, Robinson has been cited with 16 infractions, including fighting and possession of a weapon.
