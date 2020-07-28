Judge will rule on release of video footage of racist conversations by Wilmington police officers Wednesday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A court hearing is set for Wednesday where the City of Wilmington, in a rare move, will actually petition a judge to release police video footage of three police officers racist conversations that were caught on tape.
The officers, Officer James Gilmore, Cpl. Jesse Moore II, and Officer Kevin Piner were terminated after the conversations in question were discovered by a supervisor conducting a routine audit of camera footage.
While the City of Wilmington Police Department did release a transcript of the conversations after holding a press conference on the firings of the officers, the video footage has not been released yet due to state law that requires a judge to sign off on the request. In late June the city announced it would be asking a judge for permission to release the video footage from the police car.
Going before a judge is necessary since state law says that dash cam footage as well as body camera footage is not considered public record. It is unusual for a city or police department to actually request video be released to the public.
The court case will be heard by Judge Frank Jones in New Hanover County Superior Court around 11:20 a.m., only City Manager Sterling Cheatham along with Assistant City Attorney Daniel Thurston are listed on the docket as a party to the request --- there is no opposing counsel listed on the court docket.
When the firing of the officers was announced both Chief Donny Williams and Mayor of Wilmington Bill Saffo committed to being as transparent as possible moving forward with the case.
Earlier this month Gilmore filed an appeal with the city’s Civil Service Board to get his job back claiming his role in the conversation was protected under the First Amendment and that his termination was ‘without cause.'
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.