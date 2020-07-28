ILM receives federal grant for infrastructure and safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that Wilmington International Airport will receive more than $21.1 million for terminal building expansion.
This grant funding is in addition to the $19.8 million in emergency relief funds awarded through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
The CARES Act funding helps airports retain staff through the end of the year and assists with costs associated with improved cleaning protocols.
The Administration announced that more than $273 million will be awarded through the Federal Aviation Administration to airports across the country for infrastructure and safety improvements.
“This $273 million federal investment in our nation’s airports will strengthen safety, improve travel, generate jobs, and benefit local communities,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
Other airports in the region that have received federal assistance under the CARES Act since it was signed into law March 27 include:
Cape Fear Regional Jetport/Howie Franklin Field, Southport - $69,000.
Odell Williamson Municipal, Ocean Isle Beach - $20,000.
Columbus County Municipal, Whiteville - $30,000.
Curtis L. Brown Jr. Field, Elizabethtown - $30,000.
