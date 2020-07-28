First Alert Forecast: trending more unsettled as the week unfolds

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Hope you were and are able to take refuge from the uncomfortable heat, as temperatures trend toasty once again. After a steamy start in the middle and upper 70s, look for thermometers to record highs mainly in the lower and middle 90s with heat index values around 100-105. Remember the water and take frequent breaks from the sun to avoid heat-related illness!
Upper level high pressure will loosen its hold thanks to a front which will bring a modest uptick in shower and storm chances. Rain odds will grow from 30% Tuesday to 50% Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Your First Alert Weather team continues to watch the tropics, as a broad low pressure system is poised to develop into a tropical depression in the next day or two. If it gets a classification from the National Hurricane Center, It would become Isaias (pronounced “ees-ah-EE-ahs”) Regardless fo development, will follow a similar path to Gonzalo through midweek before steering northwest by week’s end. This will be a storm we will be watching closely in the days to come.
As the month of July comes to a close, catch your planning forecast, which includes the first few days of August for Wilmington below. And inside your WECT Weather app, that forecast goes out to August 6th and can be custom-tailored to your zip code.
