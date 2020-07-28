First Alert Forecast: trending more unsettled as the week unfolds

Your First Alert Weather team continues to watch the tropics, as a broad low pressure system is poised to develop into a tropical depression in the next day or two. If it gets a classification from the National Hurricane Center, It would become Isaias (pronounced “ees-ah-EE-ahs”) Regardless fo development, will follow a similar path to Gonzalo through midweek before steering northwest by week’s end. This will be a storm we will be watching closely in the days to come.