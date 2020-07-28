First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances to close the week

Your First Alert Weather team continues to watch the tropics, as a broad low pressure system is poised to develop into a tropical storm which would then become Isaias (pronounced “ees-ah-EE-ahs”). As of Tuesday afternoon, The National Hurricane Center has designated this system Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in the event that it is expected to impact land within 48 hours. We will be watching this storm closely in the days to come as the track and intensity will likely change.