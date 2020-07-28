First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances to close the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! As July comes to a close this week, it will end on a classic note with storms, heat and humidity. High pressure will break down allowing a weak front to wiggle through the area. Odds for storms will grow beginning Wednesday to 40-50%. Any storm that develops will have the potential to produce downpours, frequent lightning strikes and gusty winds. Stay alert!
Your First Alert Weather team continues to watch the tropics, as a broad low pressure system is poised to develop into a tropical storm which would then become Isaias (pronounced “ees-ah-EE-ahs”). As of Tuesday afternoon, The National Hurricane Center has designated this system Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine in the event that it is expected to impact land within 48 hours. We will be watching this storm closely in the days to come as the track and intensity will likely change.
Check back daily for a tropical update and catch your First Alert Forecast for Wilmington for the next seven days – including the first week of August! – right here. Or, whenever you choose, extend your outlook to a full ten days to whatever location you like with your WECT Weather App.
