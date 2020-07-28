Files, medical waste discarded in dumpster at former Wilmington clinic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police say files and hazardous medical waste including needles were left discarded in a dumpster over the weekend.
According to a news release, officers responded to the former Southcare Minute Clinic facility at 1506 Market Street and found the materials inside the dumpster.
“At this time, it’s been determined that no crime has been committed, but the facility did violate HIPAA rules,” the release stated.
The dumpster was removed from the premises on Monday and is no longer a threat to public safety, police say.
Officials say the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is considering the case and will determine if the facility should be fined.
