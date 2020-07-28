CFPUA announces no late fees charged or water shut off through the end of August

NEW HANOVER/PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Further to Governor Cooper’s announcement Tuesday that he would not extend an executive order that suspended utility shutoffs and late fees beyond July 29, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) made the decision to work with customers.
CFPUA will continue to provide services and suspend late fees through at least the end of August.
Beginning March 13, more than two weeks before the State’s moratorium, CFPUA suspended delinquency-related service shutoffs and late fees.
During the upcoming weeks, CFPUA will work with customers who may be in arrears by preparing plans to help with the transition back to normal operations.
Customers can discuss options to catch up on missed payments with customer service staff by calling CFPUA Customer Service at (910) 332-6550.
