Carolina Beach police chief to retire Dec. 1

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Carolina Beach announced on Tuesday that Police Chief Chris Spivey will retire on Dec. 1.
Spivey was hired by the Carolina Beach Police Department in 2000 as a patrol officer and has more than 20 years of service with the town. He’s served in the criminal investigations and narcotics divisions, and supervisory command staff. He was named police chief in 2015.
“Thank you, town personnel and community members for all your support, assistance, and care along this journey. You have all helped fuel the passion for my service,” Spivey remarked in a letter to Town Manager Bruce Oakley.
Spivey will continue to work in his current position until a qualified replacement is found, town officials said.
