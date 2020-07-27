WPD: Two injured in weekend shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after two men arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to New Hanover Regional Medical Center at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday in reference to an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old with non-life threatening gunshot injuries.
After speaking with the two men, officers discovered the shooting took place in the 4200 block of Hoggard Dr.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609 or use tip708.com.
