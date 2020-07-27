Voters express concern over absentee flyer as state sees surge in mail ballot requests

“The mailer highlighted the portion of the tweet relevant to North Carolina voters. We, along with the President, oppose an all-mail election where all voters are simply mailed ballots without a request or authentication,” he said, adding: “We don’t want to confuse North Carolina’s absentee system with other states all-mail elections. We agree with the president that absentee ballot request system is safe and secure. We want to provide our voters with every opportunity to utilize this tool in an easy, safe and secure manner.”