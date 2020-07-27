Voluntary athletic workouts at Brunswick County schools to begin Aug. 3

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Schools on Monday announced that voluntary conditioning workouts will begin on Monday, Aug. 3.
The summer workouts are optional and are not required to participate in fall sports, a district spokesperson said.
“Certified athletic trainers will be on location along with all NCHSAA safety protocols now in place, which include daily health screenings, small group activity, and proper disinfecting,” the spokesperson said.
If any parents or student-athletes have questions, please contact the athletic director for your respective school.
