Two men accused of shooting at one Pender Co. home and attempting to break into another

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Two Clinton men are accused of shooting at a Pender County home and attempting to break into another early Sunday morning.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 8000 block of N.C. Hwy. 11 in reference to shots fired.
When they arrived, deputies found several bullet holes in the residence.
While they were searching for the suspects in the area, the sheriff’s office received a call that men were trying to enter a home in the 5000 block of Hwy. 11.
Deputies arrived at the scene and took Ronald Moore Jr., 24, and Terrence Lee Parker, 24, into custody without incident,
Both men were charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and first-degree burglary. Moore also was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
