State Troopers respond to fatal accident at intersection of Piner Road and Myrtle Grove Road

“On July 27, 2020 at 2:18 a.m. Trooper C.M. Lee responded to a single vehicle collision on Piner Rd 2.6 miles south of Wilmington. An investigation determined a Chevrolet passenger car was traveling east on Piner Rd. The vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. The vehicle came back onto the roadway and failed to stop at the stop sign at Myrtle Grove Rd. Then the vehicle continued across the intersection and traveled through a private yard colliding with a tree. After colliding with the tree, the vehicle collided with a house. There were no injuries to the occupants of the residence,” According to State Highway Patrol (SHP).